All That Remains done with 7th record

All That Remains have finished recording their seventh album.

Frontman Philip Labonte reveals on Facebook that work on the follow-up to 2012’s A War You Cannot Win is done.

He says: “Our part of the record is done. Nothing more to track. Tones are all picked out and decided on. Solos, overdubs, leads, backing vocals and vocals all done.

“So, in a weird way, it’s almost as if we’re done being creative for two years. Now it’s all just doing everything we can to get in front of as many people as we can.”

The American metallers worked with Lamb Of God and Gojira producer Josh Wilbur on the album, which is due for a late 2014/early 2015 release.

Labonte adds: “Josh helped us in new and unexpected ways to do what we always try to do when we put out a record, and that’s release something that challenges what All That Remains is and can do. He’s a great songwriter and producer.”