Watch Alice Cooper play a wild version of I'm Eighteen on The Midnight Special

Alice Cooper only played live on The Midnight Special once, but when he finally did – in early 1979 – it was truly something else.

The Detroit man had been interviewed on the show in August 1976 as part of a two-part "Tribute To Alice Cooper" segment, but three years later he arrived in the wake of 1978's controversial From The Inside album with full band in tow, and hosted the show with a special guest, legendary DJ Wolfman Jack.

It was not like other shows. The Wolfman interviewed Cooper before he played Inmates (We're All Crazy) from the new album, but Cooper wore a mask over his mask so that his responses were muffled. And there was a bizarre fantasy skit that involved a straightjacketed Alice being held in a cage while disco dancers enthusiastically boogied.

Cooper performed two more tracks from From The Inside, the title track and Serious, and revisited his back catalogue for three classics: 1975's Only Women Bleed, 1973's Billion Dollar Babies, and 1970's I'm Eighteen. And it's the latter that's just been added to The Midnight Special's ever-growing YouTube archive.

You have to assume that the rest of the set will be added to the archive soon, but this is a great start, with a band featuring Elton John's regular guitarist Davey Johnstone alongside three musicians who'd played on 1975's Welcome To My Nightmare: the legendary rhythm partnership of bassist Prakash John on bass and drummer Whitey Glan, plus keyboardist Jozef Chirowski.

Live In Rio, the new album from Cooper's supergroup Hollywood Vampires, is out today. Hollywood Vampires’ European tour begins on June 8 in Romania. Full dates below.

