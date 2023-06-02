Hollywood Vampires' Live In Rio is the jukebox of the damned

Released to tie in with the Hollywood Vampires’ European tour this summer, this album – surely a missed opportunity not calling it Undead In Rio? – contains zero surprises and delivers exactly what you would expect: Brazilian fans getting it in the neck.
Once you’re past opener Raise The Dead, Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen stake a claim to being the greatest covers band on earth as they sink their fangs into My Generation, Manic Depression, Whole Lotta Love, Cold Turkey and a full-blooded rendition of I Got A Line On You – basically, a set-list comprising a generous chunk of their 2015 debut album.
Saving the best bites until last, Billion Dollar Babies, a runaway Train Kept A-Rollin’ and a lip-smacking Brown Sugar go beyond the first album and tip the avid audience into meltdown.
A classic-rocking jukebox of the damned, Live In Rio (thankfully) does not suck.