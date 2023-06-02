Hollywood Vampires' Live In Rio is the jukebox of the damned

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Released to tie in with the Hollywood Vampires’ European tour this summer, this album – surely a missed opportunity not calling it Undead In Rio? – contains zero surprises and delivers exactly what you would expect: Brazilian fans getting it in the neck.

Once you’re past opener Raise The Dead, Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen stake a claim to being the greatest covers band on earth as they sink their fangs into My Generation, Manic Depression, Whole Lotta Love, Cold Turkey and a full-blooded rendition of I Got A Line On You – basically, a set-list comprising a generous chunk of their 2015 debut album.

Saving the best bites until last, Billion Dollar Babies, a runaway Train Kept A-Rollin’ and a lip-smacking Brown Sugar go beyond the first album and tip the avid audience into meltdown.

A classic-rocking jukebox of the damned, Live In Rio (thankfully) does not suck.