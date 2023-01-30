Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie announce co-headline Freaks On Parade tour

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper have announced a co-headline US tour, set to kick off this year.

The Freaks On Parade tour will start on August 24 in Dallas at the Dos Equis Pavilion, and continue on across 19 cities until September 24 for one final show in Phoenix at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. Meanwhile, the shock rockers will travel through Virginia Beach, Toronto, Nashville, Anaheim and more.

Playing in support will be industrial pioneers Ministry and alt rockers act Filter.

Zombie and Cooper previously toured the US together in 2010, billed as the Halloween Hootenanny.

Tickets for the 2023 tour will go on sale from February 3 at 10am local time over at Live Nation. (opens in new tab)

For pre-sale access, Citi (the official card of the 2023 Freaks on Parade tour) are offering cardmembers presale tickets from January 31 at 10am local time up until February 2 at 10pm local time via the Citi Entertainment program.

View the tour dates below:

Aug 24: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Aug 26: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 27: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 29: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

Aug 30: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Sep 01: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 02: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Sep 05: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Sep 06: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Sep 08: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Sep 09: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 10: Hartford The XFINITY Theatre, CT

Sep 12: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Sep 16: Englewood Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 19: Ridgefield RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, WA

Sep 20: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 22: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA

Sep 23: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Sep 24: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ