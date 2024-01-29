Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie announce 21-city Freaks On Parade summer 'spooktacular'

Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie are teaming up once more to continue their Freaks On Parade tour.



The 21-city tour will launch on August 20 at the Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and run through to September 18, when the shock rock legends will drop the curtain on their run at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The full schedule is:

Aug 20: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 22: West Valley City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 24: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Aug 25: Saint Paul, Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 27: Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater, WI

Aug 28: Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 30: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Aug 31: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Sep 01: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 03: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Sep. 04: Syracuse Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Sep 06: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Sep 07: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 08: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Sep 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 11: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 12: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 14: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Sep 15: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 17: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Sep 18: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Ministry and Filter will support on the trek.



Tickets will go on sale on the Live Nation website on Friday, February 2 ,at 10 am local time, with pre-sales commencing tomorrow, January 30.



Zombie and Cooper first toured the US together in 2010, on their Halloween Hootenanny. They linked up once again last summer, for the inaugural Freaks On Parade tour, which took in 19 US cities.