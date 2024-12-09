Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson has made an increasingly rare appearance onstage, guesting with several different acts at the annual Andy Kim Christmas show at Massey Hall, Toronto.

At the show, which was held to benefit CAMH Gifts of Light – a charitable trust that donates gifts to patients at Toronto’s Center for Addiction and Mental Health – Lifeson joined the action alongside indie icons Broken Social Scene, organiser Andy Kim and alt.rockers Barenaked Ladies.

On what appears to be an eventful night, Lifeson joined Broken Social Scene for a cover of Sister OK (an Andy Kim song) as well as their own Anthems For A Seventeen Year‐Old Girl. He also joined Barenaked Ladies onstage for a Christmas medley that included the lyrics of the festive classic Santa Claus Is Coming To Town attached to the melody from Black Sabbath's War Pigs, and a lively romp through José Feliciano's Xmas banger Feliz Navidad.

The evening finished with Lifeson appearing with Kim on covers of The Archies' Sugar Sugar (originally co-written by Kim) and The Ronettes' Baby, I Love You, before the evening was brought to a confetti-covered climax as the entire cast ensembled to perform Kim's Rock Me Gently, a Canadian and American #1 in 1974.

Other acts to perform at this year's Christmas Show – the 20th – included Billy Talent and Men Without Hats.

Massey Hall was also the scene of a three-night residency completed by Rush during their 2112 tour in June 1976. The shows were recorded and ultimately used to compile the band's All The World's A Stage live album, released three months later.

Santa Claus is Coming to Town by Barenaked Ladies and Alex Lifeson Andy Kim Christmas, Dec 4, 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Broken Social Scene with Alex Lifeson - Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old Girl (Toronto 2024) - YouTube Watch On

Andy Kim - Sugar Sugar - Massey Hall December 4th 2024 - YouTube Watch On