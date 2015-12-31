Alabama Shakes play Don't Wanna Fight

Producers of US TV show Austin City Limits have released a preview of the Alabama Shakes’ upcoming appearance.

The clip features their performance of Don’t Wanna Fight – a track that’s just been nominated for a Grammy award.

It appears on their second album Sound & Color, which has gained a total of four Grammy mentions for the 2016 awards ceremony.

Frontwoman Brittany Howard recently admitted the band’s rising fame was a challenge to deal with, saying: “I’ll go see shows, but it’s getting harder and harder. I get recognised, and there are a lot of pictures, which is kind of hard when you’re just trying to enjoy the band.”

The Shakes’ latest Austin City Limits appearance is broadcast in the US on January 2.