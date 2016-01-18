Al Atkins teams up with Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill

Original Judas Priest singer Al Atkins is working on a solo ‘best of’ album that’ll include guest appearances from Ian Hill, Dennis Stratton, Bernie Torme and Jess Cox.

Atkins’ album will include re-recorded versions of tracks from throughout his 40-year career. It’s as-yet-untitled, but former Maiden guitarist Stratton, Ozzy guitarist Torme and ex Tygers Of Pan Tang singer Jess Cox will appear – along with Priest bassist Hill who appears on two songs.

The idea for the album came about after his involvement in 2013’s Atkins May Project.

Atkins tells Power Of Metal: “It came about after Paul May and myself were asked to record a ‘best of’ album by our record company and so we recorded the Atkins May Project – Anthology. It then got me thinking about recording my own solo ‘best of’ album but set about re-recording all of my favourite songs from the last four decades and using guest players.

“We still have three tracks still to record before it is all finished but it is sounding absolutely killer.”

Other stars to guest on the album include Primal Fear’s Ralf Scheepers.

Atkins adds: “Ralf Scheepers had previously asked me to do a duet with him so he was a brilliant choice to have him on board. I’m really looking forward to this album and I hope everyone else who buys it will enjoy it too.”

Atkins was a founding member of Judas Priest in 1970 before being replaced by Rob Halford in 1973.