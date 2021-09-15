Airbnb host refuses to let property to metal fan

Not everyone is a fan of the nu metal revival, it seems. This week, a metal fan going by the name Kayleigh found herself scrambling for accommodation when an Airbnb host based in Bristol, UK refused a request to let her stay at their property after learning she would be in town to watch nu metal revivalists Death Blooms.

Expressing that they were “not comfortable with the nature of this music”, the host outright declined to let Kayleigh rent their property ahead of the band’s show on September 21.

When pressed by Kayleigh to give a reason for the refusal, they stated that while they “have no issue with anybody’s taste in music”, they “find [Death Blooms’] music and lyrics aggressive, expletive-riddled and disturbing”.

Airbnb list a detailed Nondiscrimination Policy on their website, which does state that that where a person's characteristics are not protected by law, eg, race, gender identity or sexuality, hosts are free to reject the booking based on "personal preference" – for example, "Airbnb hosts may decline a booking with pets, or to guests who smoke". However, the document also urges hosts to "make every effort to be welcoming to guests of all backgrounds", adding that "it may cause that member of our community to feel unwelcome or excluded" to be rejected without a good reason.

The company have since notified Kayleigh that they will “take a closer look into [the situation]”. Louder have approached Airbnb for comment but have yet to receive a response.

Death Blooms themselves have made the most of the furore by releasing T-shirts with the adjectives proudly printed on the back. What’s more, they have announced that if they sell out of their initial stock they will pay for Kayleigh’s accommodation themselves.

Ahead of their UK tour, Death Blooms have also released a new single titled One Release. Shockingly, the single contains at least three swears and a somewhat hostile riff. An ode to the mosh pit, the song is taken from the band’s upcoming debut record Life Is Pain, due for release on October 22nd via Adventure Cat Records.

Vocalist Paul Barrow had this to say of the track: “Get in the pit. Just get in it. At every opportunity. It’s our home. Like the last couple of years have shown, it literally feels like all we have sometimes. That bond, that release. Whatever that feeling is needs to be had as much as possible. This is our tribute to the moshpit.”

Death Blooms’ UK tour with Blood Youth starts today in Hull. The band are also set to tour the UK with Trash Boat in October.

Watch the video for One Release below. Pre-order Life Is Pain now.