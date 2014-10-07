Against Me singer Laura Jane to host trans series

Against Me frontwoman Laura Jane Grace is to host a documentary series on the transition of transgender men and women as the band prepare to release new single True Trans Soul Rebel.

Grace, who has undergone a transgender journey of her own, hosts the upcoming 10-part AOL Original Series True Trans With Laura Jane Grace which features the rocker travelling around America and meeting a number of transgender men and women.

She says: “The opportunity I had while shooting this show was nothing short of tremendous. Getting the chance to listen to other people tell their stories of how life shaped their identities and views on gender couldn’t help but further inform my own understanding of just how complicated and also how simple all of it really is.”

The documentary series begins with four episodes on October 10 and also peels back the curtain to have a look at Grace in her three roles as mother, wife and rock star since coming out as transgender two years ago at the age of 31. The series will be broadcast on aol.com

Her struggle with gender identity and the coming out process has been a theme of 2014 for Against Me who released their sixth album Transgender Dysphoria Blues in January.

The band will also release their new single on November 24, from which the show took its title.

Against Me 2014 UK tour dates