Afterparty supergroup debut track Leave

Afterparty have made their song Leave available to stream.

The track is lifted from Stray From The Path vocalist Andrew Di Jorio and former drummer Dan Bourke’s debut EP I Hope You Don’t Make It Home, which is also available to stream and purchase via Bandcamp.

Meanwhile, Stray From The Path also recently released song Talking Tragedy dedicated to The Ghost Inside on their Bandcamp page. The money raised will help pay for medical bills facing the members of TGI who were badly hurt in the tour bus accident in El Paso, Texas, in November 2015.

They said: “We wrote this song for The Ghost Inside. Some of our best friends we’ve met while being in this band. This song is about what it was like to go through this as another fellow touring band, and how amazing it was that everyone pulled together for the band and their crew.

“It is only available on Bandcamp and every dollar will go to The Ghost Inside. Enjoy, and thanks for helping our friends.”

Stray From The Path will kick off their US tour later this month before appearing at Trier’s Summerblast Festival in Germany in August.

Apr 23: Iowa City Gabe’s Inc, IA

Apr 24: Lawrence Jackpot Saloon, KS

Apr 25: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

Apr 26: Farmington Top Deck, NM

Apr 28: Corpus Christi House of Rock, TX

Apr 29: Austin Dirty Dog Bar, TX

Apr 30: Dallas Prophet Bar, TX

May 01: Nashville The End, TN

May 03: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

May 04: Greensboro Greene Street Club, NC

May 05: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

May 06: Hartford Webster Theater, CT

May 07: Patchogue Emporium, NY

May 08: Rochester American Villain Apparel & Tattoo, NY

May 10: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

May 11: Cleveland Agora Theater & Ballroom, OH

May 13: Omaha Slowdown, NE

May 14: Dekalb House Cafe, IL

May 16: Pittsburgh Cattivo, PA

May 17: Syracuse Lost Horizon, NY

May 18: Portland Port City Music Hall, ME

May 19: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

May 20: Pawtucket Met, RI

May 21: Schaghticoke Fair, NY

Aug 21: Trier Summerblast, Germany