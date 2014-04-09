Aerosmith Joined by Slash onstage in LA

Aerosmith announced a set of American summer dates yesterday. They'll be touring with Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, and launched the tour with a lunchtime set at LA's infamous Whiskey A Go Go club.

The band played a short set stacked with classics, from Draw The Line to Walk this way, with the ever-saucy Pink the only nod to more recent success.

Slash joined the fun 25 minutes in for a burn through Mama Kin and Train Kept A Rolling (the former appeared on Guns ‘N Roses’ debut EP Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide, which probably kept rehearsal to a minimum).

The show was streamed live on YouTube, and is still online, although the audience appear to be more interested in their mobile devices than they are the band.

Aerosmith at the Whisky A Go Go

Let Rock Rule: American Dates

Thu 10 July, Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre

Sun 13 July, Kichener, ON McLennan Park

Wed 16 July, Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Sat 19 July, Cadott, WI Rock Fest

Tue 22 July, Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Fri 25 July Tinley Park, IL First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

Wed 30 July Inglewood, CA The Forum

Sat 2 August, Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Fri 8 August, Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena At Harveys

Wed 13 August, Concord, CA Sleep Train Pavilion

Sat 16 August, George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

Tue 19 August, Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Fri 22 August, Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Mon 25 August, The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Thu 28 August, Atlanta, GA Phillips Arena