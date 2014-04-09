Aerosmith Joined by Slash onstage in LA

Aerosmith announced a set of American summer dates yesterday. They'll be touring with Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, and launched the tour with a lunchtime set at LA's infamous Whiskey A Go Go club.
The band played a short set stacked with classics, from Draw The Line to Walk this way, with the ever-saucy Pink the only nod to more recent success.
Slash joined the fun 25 minutes in for a burn through Mama Kin and Train Kept A Rolling (the former appeared on Guns ‘N Roses’ debut EP Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide, which probably kept rehearsal to a minimum).
The show was streamed live on YouTube, and is still online, although the audience appear to be more interested in their mobile devices than they are the band.
Aerosmith at the Whisky A Go Go
Let Rock Rule: American Dates
Thu 10 July, Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre
Sun 13 July, Kichener, ON McLennan Park
Wed 16 July, Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Sat 19 July, Cadott, WI Rock Fest
Tue 22 July, Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Fri 25 July Tinley Park, IL First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
Wed 30 July Inglewood, CA The Forum
Sat 2 August, Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
Fri 8 August, Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena At Harveys
Wed 13 August, Concord, CA Sleep Train Pavilion
Sat 16 August, George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre
Tue 19 August, Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Fri 22 August, Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Mon 25 August, The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Thu 28 August, Atlanta, GA Phillips Arena