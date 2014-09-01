Joe Perry’s Mojo Hand for Winter

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry’s collaboration with the late Johnny Winter has been released for streaming.

Mojo Hand is taken from the late bluesman’s final album Step Back, on sale today via Megaforce Records. It was completed soon before his death on tour in July, at the age of 70.

Perry recently said in tribute: “If it wasn’t for Johnny I’d never have picked up the guitar.”

