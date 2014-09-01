Trending

Joe Perry’s Mojo Hand for Winter

Hear Aerosmith guitarist guesting with late blues icon Johnny on final album Step Back

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry’s collaboration with the late Johnny Winter has been released for streaming.

Mojo Hand is taken from the late bluesman’s final album Step Back, on sale today via Megaforce Records. It was completed soon before his death on tour in July, at the age of 70.

Perry recently said in tribute: “If it wasn’t for Johnny I’d never have picked up the guitar.”

The Blues Magazine pays tribute to Winter in the latest edition, on sale now. View an online preview and buy online.

Tracklist

  1. Unchain My Heart

  2. Can’t Hold Out (Talk To Me Baby) – featuring Ben Harper

  3. Don’t Want No Woman – featuring Eric Clapton

  4. Killing Floor – featuring Paul Nelson

  5. Who Do You Love

  6. Okie Dokie Stomp – featuring Brian Setzer

  7. Where Can You Be – featuring Billy Gibbons

  8. Sweet Sixteen – featuring Joe Bonamassa

  9. Death Letter

  10. My Babe – featuring Jason Ricci

  11. Long Tall Sally – featuring Leslie West

  12. Mojo Hand – featuring Joe Perry

  13. Blue Monday – featuring Dr John

