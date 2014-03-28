Ace Frehley confirms solo album

Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley has confirmed the release of his first solo album in five years.

Space Invader will be launched via eOne Music on June 23, featuring bassist Chris Wyse (The Cult) and drummer Matt Starr (Burning Rain).

Frehley says: “Life on Earth has been good to me. The body of work I’ve created over the years has withstood the test of time. Today I see no obstacles before me and my creativity has never been more fine-tuned.

“Growing up in an alien world has enhanced my senses and allowed me to success where others would have failed. The best is yet to come.”

The follow-up to 2009′s Anomaly includes nine original tracks plus a cover of Steve Miller’s The Joker.

Kiss, who have been embroiled in controversy since the announcement of their induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this year, are the cover stars of the latest edition of Classic Rock, on sale now.