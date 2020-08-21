AC/DC’s Angus Young: It’s a little bit late for us to do a ballad… rock is what we do best

Angus Young has reflected on the band’s enduring appeal and their longevity in an interview with Total Guitar.

The AC/DC guitarist looks back over his career, his early year and chats about the music he loves to listen to in the piece, and admits he still knows how to rock.

Angus says: “People have said we’ve hung around long enough! But some bands fade when they try to adapt to what’s current. We play rock music. It’s a little bit late for us to do a ballad. Rock is what we do best.

“Sometimes I’m asked if I want to play music other than AC/DC. Sure, at home I play a little blues, but after five minutes I’m like, 'sod this!' And I’m playing hard rock again.”

Asked if he keeps up with modern music, Angus replies: "Nah. When I get in a car, the first thing that goes in is a Muddy Waters tape, even though I’ve played in four hundred times.

"I love that and Chuck Berry. Nowadays everything sounds so nice – buzz-free, hiss-free. I like that hiss! I like to hear the valves on the amplifier warming up. It’s pure energy.

"I still spend hours sitting and listening to the sound Chuck Berry’s guitar makes. There’s not a day that goes by when I don’t pick up a guitar. And I’m getting there – I’ve got two fingers going now!”

AC/DC have been rumoured to have been working on a new album, with former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider reporting in December last year that the record would feature tracks recorded by the late Malcolm Young along with “all four surviving members.”