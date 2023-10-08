AC/DC honoured with limited edition 'True Music Icons' Scotch whisky

A new limited edition AC/DC whisky has been unveiled by Ballantine's.

The blended Scotch is available now in a 70cl bottle retailing at £24.95 ($30.54) from the Whisky Exchange.

It's part of the 'True Music Icons' range by the Scottish distillers who say: "Ballantine's presents True Music Icons, a celebration of the world's most iconic artists and bands. This edition we're paying homage to AC/DC. Putting a rock'n'roll spin on our equally iconic and timeless bottle of Finest, the AC/DC limited edition whisky is out now.

"The AC/DC bottle features their most iconic element, the thunderbolt, inspired by the bands latest album PWR UP."

The Whisky Exchange describes the blend as follows: "On the nose there are aromas of heather, honey and hints of baking spice, leading to notes of milk chocolate, orchard fruit and toasted malt on the palate."

Ballantine's have also named a cocktail in the band's honour. They describe the 'Dark and Thunderstruck' as a twist on the classic Kentucky Mule Whisky Cocktail, featuring the spirit mixed with ginger ale and lime juice.

AC/DC have close links to Scotland, with lead guitarist Angus Young and his late elder brother Malcolm being born in Glasgow and late singer Bon Scott in the town of Forfar.

The band are appearing as part of this weekend's Power Trip festival at the Empire Polo Club (home of the Coachella Festival) in Indio, California.

Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden performed on Friday, October 6, while AC/DC and Judas Priest are scheduled for Saturday, October 7. Metallica and Tool appear on Sunday.

It marks AC/DC's first live show in seven years and the first to feature Brian Johnson since February 2016. Fans were treated to rehearsal footage of AC/DC's new live line-up practicing 1979 classic If You Want Blood (You've Got It) in the run-up to Power Trip.