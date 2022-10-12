AC/DC are being used to teach kids the alphabet

Children, and adults, for that matter, will soon be able to learn the alphabet with a helping hand from AC/DC, thanks to a new book being published in Australia.



The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet is the brain-child of Australian merchandising company/tour agency/record label Love Police - and will hit the shelves on November 11.

The first entry in the book reads: 'A is for Angus [Young], who thinks it’s good luck, to wear a school uniform, and walk like a duck'.

Retired bassist Cliff Williams gets his moment in the spotlight via the letter C: 'C is for Cliff [Williams], who plays on the bass, likes only 4 notes and has a nice face.'

Love Police founder Brian Taranto promises that the book will appeal to "any AC/DC or music fan."

"Yeah, it’s a kids book," he says in a statement, "but any AC/DC or music fan will find something on every page... We are looking forward to educating another generation of rock and rollers!"

Love Police have a track record here, having previously published music-themed alphabet books in 2007, M Is For Metal, and 2008, Never Mind Your Ps and Qs: Here’s The Punk Alphabet.

The book can be pre-ordered here.

(Image credit: Love Police)

In additional book news, AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson will publish his autobiography The Lives Of Brian this week, on October 13.



"I’ve had some long nights and some great nights, some bad days and a lot of good days, and during that time I’ve gone from choirboy to rock'n'roll singer, and now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it," says Johnson, talking up the book's release on social media. In the UK, the book will be published by Penguin Michael Joseph, a division of Penguin Random House. It will be published simultaneously in America by Dey Street Books.

It covers Johnson's early years in County Durham and his first taste of success in glam rocker Geordie, before going on to cover his audition for AC/DC, the subsequent recording of the band's classic Black In Black album, and Beano's long career with the Aussie rock legends.