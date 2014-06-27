Accept cause a Stampede

Accept have released a video for their track Stampede – the first to be revealed from upcoming album Blind Rage.

It’s set for launch on July 18 via Nuclear Blast, and guitarist Wolf Hoffmann recently said it had a more classic feel than their previous two outings with vocalist Mark Tornillo.

“Something happened to us – something subliminal and impetuous. It’s wild and scary, and it’s called Blind Rage,” Hoffmann reported. “Wherever we go, whenever you turn on the TV there’s blind rage in the works – natural catastrophes or man-made madness.”

The German veterans’ 14th studio album will be released in standard formats plus a limited-edition digipak including a full live concert from last year.

Tracklist

Stampede 2. Dying Breed 3. Dark Side Of My Heart 4. Fall Of The Empire 5. Trail Of Tears 6. Wanna Be Free 7. 200 Years 8. Bloodbath Mastermind 9. From The Ashes We Rise 10. The Curse 11. Final Journey

Accept: Blind Rage