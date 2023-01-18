A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer

Next month, Julien’s Auctions will be hosting an online bid for a vast selection of rare memorabilia, owned and donated by some of the biggest names in the rock, metal and pop world.

The auction will kick off on the morning of February 5, with all proceeds set to benefit MusiCares, a non-profit charity who work on providing a range of health and welfare services to the music community.

During the event hosted by the LA-based auction house, an eclectic mix of items will be brought to the table, including a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, a drum head signed by Slipknot's Jay Weinberg, a Gibson Les Paul guitar autographed by all the members of Fleetwood Mac, and other instruments signed by legends such as Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, Robert Plant and Bob Dylan.

Most items are expecting to pull in a hefty sum, with the highest priced item - an original print of an oil painting created, signed and donated by Joni Mitchell - tipped to sell for up to $20,000. The artwork depicts the famous night Jimi Hendrix set fire to his guitar at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.



Other pieces include originals by Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth, with his painting of a 'dark ocean' estimated to be sold for $4,000 - $6,000.

For pop fans, there will be an array of signed records, handwritten lyrics and outfits up for grabs, donated stars including Kylie Minogue, Katy Perry and Cher. Taylor Swift fans will also be given the chance to get their hands on her Epiphone acoustic guitar, which is emblazoned with the album artwork from her 2020 album Evermore.

With the 65th Annual Grammy Awards set to take place the same evening from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, last-minute tickets will also be going under the hammer , which include platinum-level seats and passes to the after-party. Fancy.

For the full item list, visit the Julien's Live auction house via their website.