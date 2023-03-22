A Kiss biopic, Shout It Out Loud, will be coming to Netflix next year

Following in the footsteps of Queen (Bohemian Rhapsody), the Sex Pistols (Pistol) and Motley Crue (The Dirt), Kiss are getting their own biopic.

The final dates of the band's End Of The Road tour may be just over the horizon, but the louder-than-life New York quartet 's legacy is to be preserved in Shout It Out Loud, a biopic coming to Netflix in 2024.

In a new episode of The Rock Experience with Mike Brunn (which can be viewed in full below), Kiss' long-term manager Doc McGhee confirmed that the biopic is on its way.



"It’s a biopic about the first four years of Kiss," McGhee reveals, as reported by RollingStone.com. "We’re just starting it now. We’ve already sold it, it’s already done, we have a director, McGhee [Entertainment]. That’s moving along and that’ll come in ’24."

After Deadline broke the news that a Netflix deal for the biopic was in the offing, Paul Stanley confirmed the news in a single word tweet: 'True!'

Deadline reported that the film will be directed by Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), and that the film would have the full blessing of Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.



The article stated "the film will focus on that duo going back to when they were two misfit kids from Queens who formed an unlikely friendship... At heart, their formative story is in the vein of The Commitments, if that Irish soul band employed makeup and spiked heels."

No actors have yet been cast for Shout It Out Loud.