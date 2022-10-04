A fan threw a dead rat onstage during a Full of Hell gig and we have questions

It's not unusual for fans to throw stuff onstage while their favourite band is playing: band demos, a shoe or, if it's the 1980s, a piece of underwear to hang from the singer's microphone stand like it was laundry day.

US grindcore four-piece Full of Hell are currently touring the US with Blood Incantation, Vermin Womb, Mortuous and God Is War, and are probably not accustomed to receiving presents during their shows. But during their set at Reggie's Rock Club in Chicago on September 30, one fan took it upon themselves to hurl a dead rat on stage.

The gift was thrown under vocalist Dylan Walker's electronics set-up and after gingerly picking up the former rodent, he held it aloft in front of the crowd, much like a proud dad on a fishing trip. To his credit, he used a napkin because, as we all know, rats and mice can spread over 30 different bacterial diseases including leptospirosis. You definitely don't want that when you're basically living in a van.

The animal was placed at the monitors while the band completed their set. Perhaps the gift was meant for Vermin Womb, who knows?

Full Of Hell's latest album, Garden of Burning Apparitions, is out now and will tour the UK and Europe in November.

If you see a dead rat at any show, just leave it alone, eh?