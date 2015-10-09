A Day To Remember plan album no.6

A Day To Remember are sketching out ideas for a follow-up to fifth album Common Courtesy, according to guitarist Neil Westfall.

It was released in 2013 following a legal battle over a breach of contract with Victory Records. They’ve subsequently former their own label, ADTR.

And when asked if fresh material was on the way, Westfall confirmed a sixth album is on the cards.

He tells Ultimate Guitar: “We’re casually working on stuff. Yes, you’ll hear a new record from us – we’re not going anywhere.”

He admits he has no idea when it might see the light of day, but adds: “We’re constantly working on stuff and I think the next thing we do is gonna probably be my favourite because there’s no pressure.

“We’re able to go and do our stuff at our own pace.”

Westfall, vocalist Jeremy McKinnon, guitarist Kevin Skaff, bassist Joshua Woodard and drummer Alex Shelnutt head out on tour next month. They’ll also headline their Self Help Festival in San Bernardino on March 19 next year.

Nov 18: Honolulu The Republik, HI

Nov 22: Chiba Ozzfest, Japan

Dec 05: Toluca Knotfest, Mexico

Dec 12: Haymarket Qantas Credit Union Arena, Australia

Dec 14: Perth Arena, Australia

Dec 16: Hindmarsh Entertainment Centre, Australia

Dec 17: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Dec 19: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia

Dec 20: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia

Mar 19: San Bernardino Self Help Festival, CA