A Cradle Of Filth/Ed Sheeran collaboration is actually, really happening

Last year, Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth revealed that he had been emailing Ed Sheeran, following the singer/songwriter's interview with The Sun newspaper in which saw him declare that he was “really into death metal as a kid”, a big fan of Cradle Of Filth, and even interested in creating heavier music.

“I listened to Cradle of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff" Sheeran said at the time. "I’m not saying I could ever step into that world [but] I learnt all those riffs on guitar as a kid. That’s something I’ve never thought about doing – but something I would not be opposed to creating.”

Then, in conversation with Kerrang! Radio, Filth revealed that he had actually been in contact with Sheeran, and that the pair had arranged plans to meet up. The frontman also mused over the idea of collaborating with the world-famous musician, noting that despite the duo's unlikely musical pairing, it would be "great fun" to work together, especially if the resulting song was released in aid of a charity.



Filth told Kerrang! Radio: “He seems like a genuinely very nice guy actually."

Now, in a chat with Knotfest, the Slipknot-owned music festival and media hub, Cradle Of Filth's leader confirmed that he followed through with his plans to hang out with Sheeran, and that there really is now a song in the works.

"We still have yet to finish our song with Ed Sheeran" he explains. "He's done some of it, but then he had a baby, and then he got obviously sidetracked with that and doing whatever Ed does, which is play massive shows around the globe. He's not at our beck and call. But he is gonna finish it, he assures me. Actually, I spoke to him quite recently."

He adds: "[It will be released] when it's finished. We don't know when it's coming out."

Listen to Dani Filth's Knotfest interview below:

Ed Sheeran garnered further metal cred this weekend by appearing at Reading Festival to sing alongside Bring Me The Horizon on their joint version of Bad Habits.