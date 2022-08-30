A Cradle Of Filth/Ed Sheeran collaboration is actually, really happening

By ( ) published

After revealing last year that he had been emailing Ed Sheeran over the possibility of working together, Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth has confirmed that their project is officially in the works

Dani Filth and Ed Sheeran
(Image credit: Venla Shalin/Redferns, Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Last year, Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth revealed that he had been emailing Ed Sheeran, following the singer/songwriter's interview with The Sun newspaper in which saw him declare that he was “really into death metal as a kid”, a big fan of Cradle Of Filth, and even interested in creating heavier music.

“I listened to Cradle of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff" Sheeran said at the time. "I’m not saying I could ever step into that world [but] I learnt all those riffs on guitar as a kid. That’s something I’ve never thought about doing – but something I would not be opposed to creating.”

Then, in conversation with Kerrang! Radio, Filth revealed that he had actually been in contact with Sheeran, and that the pair had arranged plans to meet up. The frontman also mused over the idea of collaborating with the world-famous musician, noting that despite the duo's unlikely musical pairing, it would be "great fun" to work together, especially if the resulting song was released in aid of a charity. 

Filth told Kerrang! Radio: “He seems like a genuinely very nice guy actually."

Now, in a chat with Knotfest, the Slipknot-owned music festival and media hub, Cradle Of Filth's leader confirmed that he followed through with his plans to hang out with Sheeran, and that there really is now a song in the works. 

"We still have yet to finish our song with Ed Sheeran" he explains. "He's done some of it, but then he had a baby, and then he got obviously sidetracked with that and doing whatever Ed does, which is play massive shows around the globe. He's not at our beck and call. But he is gonna finish it, he assures me. Actually, I spoke to him quite recently."

He adds: "[It will be released] when it's finished. We don't know when it's coming out."

Listen to Dani Filth's Knotfest interview below:

Ed Sheeran garnered further metal cred this weekend by appearing at Reading Festival to sing alongside Bring Me The Horizon on their joint version of Bad Habits.

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  