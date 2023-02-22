A Bob Dylan fan accidentally bought tickets to see UK pop star Dylan, so she covered Knockin' On Heaven's Door just for him

Cases of mistaken identity aren't too uncommon in the music world. Only this week, we heard about one poor chap who happened to share a name with Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes, and had to wade through over 1,000 fan emails as a result.

Now, it's emerged that pop star Dylan made a particularly sweet gesture during her show at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire last night (Tuesday February 20), aimed at one fan who had previously bought a ticket to her show thinking he was getting to attend a performance by Bob Dylan. Whoops!

According to an article by Rolling Stone UK, 54-year-old Andy Day felt it was a "rite of passage" to go see Bob Dylan as his father-in-law was a lifetime fan, and snapped up tickets to go see the man himself at a show at London's Koko back in November. Unfortunately, upon cross-referencing Bobby D's tour dates, he realised he'd actually bought tickets to go see Bures-born UK pop star Dylan, real name Natasha Woods.

Gamely, Andy decided to attend the concert anyway, and upon hearing of the bizarre situation, Woods promised to keep a cover of a Bob Dylan song on standby "in case it ever happens again".

When she heard that Andy was also attending her Shepherd's Bush Empire show (she clearly made a good impression!), true to her word, Woods busted out her own version of Knockin' On Heaven's Door.

“There was a dude called Andy Day who turned up to my gig with his father-in-law and his wife, and I think they’re here tonight, and they thought they were coming to a Bob Dylan gig," the singer-songwriter tells the crowd, before performing the cover, in footage since posted by Andy himself.

“There’s been a lot of that this tour; someone even got to the point where they bought merch before they realised. And as a big fan of Bob growing up, I thought I would do a small little cover of him, so this is for Andy and his family.”

Watch the video below. Dylan's mixtape, The Greatest Thing I'll Never Learn, is out now.