3 Inches Of Blood announce split

3 Inches Of Blood are to split after a final gig in November.

Formed in 1999, the Canadian metal outfit released five albums, the most recent of which was 2012’s Long Live Heavy Metal. They say the separation is amicable, and the members will continue with other musical projects.

A statement says: “While our reasons are personal, just know we are all still good friends – but it’s just time to move on.

“We are eternally thankful to our fans, friends and family that stuck by us through thick and thin, and always believed in us. You are the reason this band got anywhere.”

The farewell show takes place at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on November 7. Nick Cates, who was a member of the band as they recorded and toured third album Fire Up The Blades, will rejoin them for the show.