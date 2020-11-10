25 years after it was taped, a new Bowie live album is finally getting released

A recording of the final show on David Bowie’s Outside tour, his appearance at the Birmingham NEC on December 13, 1995, is to be released for the first time on November 20 via Parlophone.

No Trendy Réchauffé is the second of six scheduled releases due for release as limited one run only pressings as part of the Brilliant Live Adventures series. The first of the six albums, Ouvrez Le Chien, documenting Bowie’s performance at the Starplex Amphitheatre in Dallas, Texas, on October 13, 1995, was released on October 30.

The set featured on No Trendy Réchauffé includes two versions of Hallo Spaceboy, the second of which was filmed on the night with the view to it accompanying the song’s release as a single. However, the video was never completed, as the track was subsequently remixed by the Pet Shop Boys for single release and an alternative promotional video made.

Excerpts from the show were broadcast by the BBC, and Moonage Daydream and Under Pressure were mixed for release on the Hallo Spaceboy CD single. Both versions on this album are previously unreleased, included here as played and mixed on the night they were performed.

The tracklisting for the CD version of No Trendy Réchauffé is:

1. Look Back In Anger

2. Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)

3. The Voyeur Of Utter Destruction (As Beauty)

4. The Man Who Sold The World

5. Hallo Spaceboy

6. I Have Not Been To Oxford Town

7. Strangers When We Meet

8. Breaking Glass

9. The Motel’

10. Jump They Say

11. Teenage Wildlife

12. Under Pressure

13. Moonage Daydream

14. We Prick You

15. Hallo Spaceboy (version 2)