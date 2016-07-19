18 more bands announced for Bloodstock 2016

2016’s instalment of Bloodstock is almost upon us and the festival have just announced the final bands for the metal weekender. Storming into the Jagermeister stage across the three days in Derbyshire is a smorgasbord of homegrown heavy talent, just take a look!

Heading into the orange tent on Friday will be Chasing Dragons, Fueled Hate, Vrona, Two Tales Of Woe, The Hyena Kill and Isarnos. Saturday welcomes Broken, Zlatanera, Vicious Nature, Pulverise, Vice and Cybernetic Witchcult. And Sunday sees Outright Resistance, Jukebox Monkey, Sodomized Cadaver, Dirty King, Attica Rage and Aklash take to the stage.

These British upstarts will join the previously announced heavyweights of Twisted Sister, Mastodon, Gojira, Slayer, Behemoth, Anthrax, Venom, Satyricon and more.

Bloodstock takes place on August 11-14 at Catton Park in Derbyshire and tickets are available now.