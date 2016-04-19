100 Years to release self-titled debut in June

100 Years will issue their self-titled debut album on June 17.

The Swedish metal outfit formed in 2012, and includes former members of Merciless and Dia Psalma.

Their album is described as “a gloomy celebration of rain battered concrete, human downfall and desperate solitude that will delight fans of acts such as Voivod, Swans, Killing Joke and Celtic Frost.”

100 Years can be pre-ordered via Suicide Records.

100 Years self-titled tracklist