Watch 100 Gecs debut their bizarre, hyper-pop version of System Of A Down’s Toxicity

Not so long ago, we were introduced to a drum and bass version of Avenged Sevenfold’s Bat Country, and it had us reaching for our biggest speakers and cranking up the volume. It looks like System Of A Down’s Toxicity has now been given similar treatment, courtesy of hyper-pop duo 100 Gecs.

The twosome - formed of Laura Les and Dylan Brady – debuted the remix during a recent 64-song Boiler Room set in Los Angeles. 100 Gecs kicked off their performance with a startling remix of Van Halen’s Eruption, before continuing on through a mish-mash of songs by Smash Mouth, Cascada and more.

For the SOAD remix, the pair swap out the heavy guitar riffs for some room-shaking bass and warping synth, with an extra, dream-like reverb added onto frontman Serj Tankian’s vocals. Completed with some mammoth bass drops, it’s total mayhem. In a video capturing the moment the song drops, the audience, who are gathered around the DJ desk, appear to be having a blast as they bounce their heads around under flashing strobe lights.

Previously, the duo have also remixed Linkin Park’s One Step Closer, as well as songs by the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s and Skrillex.

On April 4, they’ll kick off their headline US tour in California in support of their new album, 10,000 Gecs. Next month, they’ll also be making an appearance at Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas, where System Of A Down will also be performing. Perhaps the event will see them do an official live collaboration? Maybe not, but we can dream.

For now, you can watch their System Of A Down remix in action below: