Someone has remade Avenged Sevenfold's Bat Country as a 90s dance banger and we hate that we love it

Remixes are pretty common in the pop world. In fact, most big-time bangers are typically reconfigured by some bass-loving DJ, making them the perfect fit for raves or late nights in the club.

Of course, clubs are, for the most part, unknown territory to metalheads. Our world rarely seems to mix with the mainstream, but when it does, it bubbles up some surprising results, such as when genre-bending duo Nova Twins delivered a fuzzy, riff-driven remix of Sam Smith's Unholy (if you haven't listened to it yet, we suggest you give it a spin immediately).

But we don't think metal has ever been reimagined in such a mainstream and dramatic way as with the emergence of this booty-shaking remix of Avenged Sevenfold's 2005 City Of Evil track Bat Country.

Created by musician MANSHN, the thundering metal rager has been spun into a track that sounds as if it would be very well-received in a '90s dance club, strobe lights and all. Dance music and Avenged Sevenfold? Yeah, honestly, we're confused too.

Nevertheless, it works, and MANSHN has more rave-centric songs in the bank to prove just how well it does. For instance, in one video, he shows himself grooving to System Of A Down's Chop Suey, albeit remixed to sound like a UK garage anthem. In another video, he plays Bullet For My Valentine's Tears Don't Fall, but adds in a huge, drum'n'bass drop.

While this certainly won't be for everyone, it's certainly a nice way to bring fans of different genres together. To test it's rave potential, check out the popular video below of one guy grooving to it too.

Listen to the remix below: