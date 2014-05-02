10 New Acts Hit the Highway to Hard Rock Hell

The eighth edition of Hard Rock Hell tales place in November at the Hafan Y Môr Holiday Park in Pwllheli, North Wales.

The festival, which already boasts a line-up including the likes of Blue Öyster Cult, Diamond Head, W.A.S.P., Krokus, Michael Schenker and Y&T, has this week added some more names to the bill. Joining the satanic throng are Californian psychedelic wizards Bigelf, stoner Swedes Truckfighters, and Polish rockers Chemia. And that’s not all: The Black Marbles, Aussie rockers Massive and Swedish ladyshredders Thundermother have been signed up. Want more? Howzabout and The Brew, Piston, More and Buffalo Summer?

Other bands already announced include: Vardis, Bonafide, Electric Mary, Grifter and Heavy Metal Kids. VIP packages have already sold out, but regular tickets are still on sale.