Your essential guide to the Golden Gods UK Band category

The United Kingdom invented heavy metal, so following in the footsteps of Black Sabbath and Judas Priest is kind of a big deal. Luckily we’re still producing sounds that are as inspiring and excellent as ever – as these nominees prove.

Architects

This nomination comes as a result of a world class return to form for the Brighton based post-metalcore heavyweights. Following 2014’s Lost Forever // Lost Together wasn’t going to be easy, but Architects have knocked it out of the park with this year’s exceptional All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us. As good as this brand of metal gets.

Asking Alexandria

You might well have feared for Asking Alexandria when frontman Danny Worsnop jumped ship in late 2014, but the band recruited Denis Stoff and headed out to melt faces on Knotfest and Warped Tour with ease. Then followed it up by dropping career best album The Black like it was no big thing.

Cradle Of Filth

The iconic Suffolk black metallers are one of the most notorious and controversial bands of the last twenty years, but let’s not forget that they can still write furiously white hot heavy metal. Their latest album Hammer Of The Witches stands up against any previous records, which is no easy feat.

Tesseract

From bedroom hobby project to one of the best bands in Britain, it’s been a hell of a ride for Tesseract. Having crowned the first era of their career with the return of fan favourite Dan Tompkins, the band released Polaris to critical acclaim. Tesseract finally look primed to become Britain’s next big crossover act.

The Prodigy

Ever since the Firestarter video made middle England shit its collective pants back in the mid-90s the metal community has had a soft spot for the Essex electro-punk terrorists. Current album The Day Is My Enemy is heavy as balls and the accompanying live shows were like day-glo prison riots. Just another day at the office for The Prodigy then.

