Win tickets to an exclusive Airbourne album playback and meet & greet in London

Hard rockin' Aussies Airbourne will release their fifth long-player Boneshaker on October 25, but they're giving a small number of fans an exclusive opportunity to hear the album before anyone else does.

The band describe Boneshaker as, "Ten tracks, 30 minutes of music. Everything lean and lethal, stripped to the bone, to those essential elements that rock‘n’roll requires to properly do its work: Raging guitars, pounding bass, vocals packed full of real personality – the kind of passion that only comes from wilfully pursuing a life on the line."

If this sounds like the kind of thing you might enjoy - and only the most cloth-eared idiot wouldn't, surely - then enter our competition to win tickets for an exclusive album playback on September 19, at a top-secret London location.

As well as the playback there'll be a Meet & Greet and a band Q&A session. And some sort of giveaway, probably.

There are just 15 pairs of tickets up for grabs. And all you have to do to to enter is answer the question below. The closing date is this Friday, transport and accommodation are not included, and you'll need to be able to be in London early evening on the September 19.

Good luck!