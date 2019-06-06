Win a bottle of limited edition Slayer Jägermeister

We've teamed up with the guys over at Jägermeister to offer one lucky winner a bottle of their now sold out Limited Edition Slayer Jägermeister.

The 1.75 litre bottle of Jäger, dubbed Släger by the Hammer team, was released last month to honour the Masters of Metal's very last U.K. show at Download next week. Only 500 were launched on the Official Jägermeister site, and they sold out in now time.

But fear not, we've got your backs and given you one last chance to snag a piece of heavy metal history, all you need to do is answer the following question correctly and you could be in for a chance to make your very own Slägerbombs in the comfort of your own home...

Note: This competition is only available to U.K. residents and you must be over the age of 18!