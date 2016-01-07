Will 2016 be the year of the Superhero?

2016 is shaping up to be the year of the superhero. Here’s all the action you need to look out for…
Deadpool
WHEN: February 4
WHO: Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein
WHAT: The Merc With A Mouth finally gets his own movie, with that whole, awkward, WTF-is-this shit take on the character in 2009’s Wolverine solo outing thankfully forgotten about.
Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice
WHEN: March 25
WHO: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg
WHAT: Finally, Batman and Superman will be squaring off on the big stage! Oh, and Wonder Woman’s there, too. And Lex Luthor. And Doomsday. Er…
Captain America: Civil War
X-Men: Apocalypse
WHEN: May 19
WHO: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Oscar Isaac
WHAT: …Apocalypse will see the reinvigorated X-Men franchise tackle one of the comic’s biggest and baddest villains. He’s big, he’s blue and he’s pissed.
Daredevil
WHEN: Spring (date TBC)
WHO: Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson
WHAT: Netflix’s knockout series returns with more gritty storylines, dark undertones and kickass fight scenes – including bonus Punisher!
Suicide Squad
WHEN: August 5
WHO: Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney
WHAT: It’s The Avengers but with baddies instead of goodies! Yaaaay! Although Jared Leto is playing The Joker! Boooo! But at least it’s got Harley Quinn in it! Yaaaay!
Gambit
WHEN: October 7
WHO: Channing Tatum, Léa Seydoux
WHAT: The Ragin’ Cajun makes his solo debut, with Channing Tatum bound to bring some goofy charm to the estranged X-Man. Via his pecs, probably.
Doctor Strange
WHEN: October 28
WHO: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejofor, Tilda Swinton
WHAT: Marvel’s most famous evil-fighting magician finally makes his big cinematic debut courtesy of Sherlock/Hobbit/Star Trek star Benedict Cumberbatch (seriously, what is this guy, King Of All The Geeks or something?!).
Luke Cage
WHEN: Autumn (date TBC)
WHO: Mike Colter, Mahershala Ali, Simone Missick, Theo Rossi
WHAT: After appearing in last year’s ace Jessica Jones as Ms Jones’s brooding love interest, Luke Cage gets his own series – and it’s gonna rule.
Arrow
WHEN: October
WHO: Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy, Colin Donnell
WHAT: Dude dressed like Robin Hood continues to stick arrows into the heart of crime! Expect to see Arrow’s fifth season officially announced very soon.
The Flash
WHEN: October
WHO: Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker
WHAT: Dude dressed like giant M&M continues to run rings around the heart of crime! We imagine there’ll be plenty more Arrow crossovers, too…