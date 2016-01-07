Will 2016 be the year of the Superhero?

2016 is shaping up to be the year of the superhero. Here’s all the action you need to look out for…

Deadpool

WHEN: February 4

WHO: Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein

WHAT: The Merc With A Mouth finally gets his own movie, with that whole, awkward, WTF-is-this shit take on the character in 2009’s Wolverine solo outing thankfully forgotten about.

Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice

WHEN: March 25

WHO: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg

WHAT: Finally, Batman and Superman will be squaring off on the big stage! Oh, and Wonder Woman’s there, too. And Lex Luthor. And Doomsday. Er…

Captain America: Civil War

X-Men: Apocalypse

WHEN: May 19

WHO: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Oscar Isaac

WHAT: …Apocalypse will see the reinvigorated X-Men franchise tackle one of the comic’s biggest and baddest villains. He’s big, he’s blue and he’s pissed.

Daredevil

WHEN: Spring (date TBC)

WHO: Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson

WHAT: Netflix’s knockout series returns with more gritty storylines, dark undertones and kickass fight scenes – including bonus Punisher!

Suicide Squad

WHEN: August 5

WHO: Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney

WHAT: It’s The Avengers but with baddies instead of goodies! Yaaaay! Although Jared Leto is playing The Joker! Boooo! But at least it’s got Harley Quinn in it! Yaaaay!

Gambit

WHEN: October 7

WHO: Channing Tatum, Léa Seydoux

WHAT: The Ragin’ Cajun makes his solo debut, with Channing Tatum bound to bring some goofy charm to the estranged X-Man. Via his pecs, probably.

Doctor Strange

WHEN: October 28

WHO: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejofor, Tilda Swinton

WHAT: Marvel’s most famous evil-fighting magician finally makes his big cinematic debut courtesy of Sherlock/Hobbit/Star Trek star Benedict Cumberbatch (seriously, what is this guy, King Of All The Geeks or something?!).

Luke Cage

WHEN: Autumn (date TBC)

WHO: Mike Colter, Mahershala Ali, Simone Missick, Theo Rossi

WHAT: After appearing in last year’s ace Jessica Jones as Ms Jones’s brooding love interest, Luke Cage gets his own series – and it’s gonna rule.

Arrow

WHEN: October

WHO: Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy, Colin Donnell

WHAT: Dude dressed like Robin Hood continues to stick arrows into the heart of crime! Expect to see Arrow’s fifth season officially announced very soon.

The Flash

WHEN: October

WHO: Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker

WHAT: Dude dressed like giant M&M continues to run rings around the heart of crime! We imagine there’ll be plenty more Arrow crossovers, too…