What happened at Metallica's first gig of the year

The world watched Beyonce and Coldplay at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday but real music fans were glued to their screens the night before to see Metallica’s pre-Super Bowl show streamed live from their hometown of San Francisco. We went along to see what went on…

Somewhat surprisingly, there were some religious protestors outside the show at AT&T Park claiming the tens of thousands of people in attendance are going to burn in hell for listening to Metallica. Interesting they opted for a patch jacket to hammer that point home.

Protestors outside Metallica's show in San Francisco (Image: © Stephanie Cabral)

Backstage we bumped into the Red Rocker himself, Mr Sammy Hagar! He was just chilling with the local bomb squad, as you do.

Sammy Hagar hanging out with the bomb squad (Image: © Stephanie Cabral)

We also found Death Angel’s Mark Osegueda admiring the Metallica mural constructed from different electronic gizmos and gadgets. Pretty impressive, huh?

We can see that bottle you're hiding, Mark! (Image: © Stephanie Cabral)

Of course, we didn’t just pop along to the enormostadium to sit and watch famous people drink, we had a show to watch! And nothing compares to seeing the biggest metal band on the planet kick seven shades of the brown stuff out of 80,000 people! With a setlist comprised solely of fan-favourites (Fuel into King Nothing into Ride The Lightning, anyone?), Metallica know how to party with their famileeeeh. Take a look!

And as any Metallica fan will know, the heavyweights have a passion for dropping massive inflatable balls on the crowd during the final song. However, as it’s Super Bowl weekend, the San Francisco crowd were given special footballs to fight for. Just look how happy this guy is!

"I have no idea how I'm fitting this in the car" (Image: © Stephanie Cabral)

To make you just that little bit more jealous, here’s the 18-song setlist Metallica blasted out. Oof!

Creeping Death

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Fuel

King Nothing

Ride The Lightning

The Unforgiven

The Memory Remains

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

Sad But True

Wherever I May Roam

One

Master Of Puppets

Battery

Fade To Black

Seek & Destroy

Whiskey In The Jar

Nothing Else Matters

Enter Sandman

Of course, as the show was live-streamed, you can watch it all again on YouTube if you’ve got two hours spare. Check it!

All photos by Stephanie Cabral