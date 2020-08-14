Watch this one-armed super-drummer nail Slipknot’s Duality

We tried to play Slipknot’s Duality on the drums once. It didn’t end well. Five minutes of utterly random pot-bashing and near-fatal physical exertion ended with us chucking the snare out of the bedroom window in frustration and nearly killing a passing granny, who threatened to call the police. Like we say, it didn’t end well.

So anyone who can nail it has our respect. But drummer extraordinaire Jack Thomas has an extra large plate of respect, with a side order of 'how the fuck?’ for being able to pull off this aural battery

Why? Well, Jack lost part of his right arm at the age of 17 after it was severed in a conveyor belt accident at work. Rather than stop his dreams of becoming a professional drummer, it only spurred him on.

“We all go through hardships.,” says. “We all go through the worst thing that has ever happened to us. For me, it was losing a limb. But regardless, everybody has their struggles. Whether it be financial or even relationships, wherever it might be. We all have those frustrations and struggles.”

Watching him batter his way around the drumklt to Duality is fairly incredible and puts life’s little moans and gripes. And better still, no angry pensioners are threatening to call the cops.

Check out the video of Jack below.