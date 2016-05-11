Trending

Watch this man play Megadeth's Rust In Peace in one minute

By Features  

The fastest rendition of Megadeth's killer Rust In Peace album you'll ever see

YouTuber Paschalis Theotokis is known for his unique takes on bands’ back-catalogues – you might remember him as the guy who played 99 Metallica songs in 10 minutes or who played 75 Lamb Of God songs in 7 minutes – and now he’s back with a new video. Instead of blasting his way through the entirety of Megadeth’s discography (which we’re sure he could do with ease), he’s celebrating “#MAYgadeth” by rushing through arguably their greatest album in 60 seconds.

He’s already teasing a follow-up video (we’re hoping for Peace Sells... in 10 seconds), so watch this space for your next speedy ‘Deth instalment

