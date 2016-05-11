Watch this man play Megadeth's Rust In Peace in one minute

YouTuber Paschalis Theotokis is known for his unique takes on bands’ back-catalogues – you might remember him as the guy who played 99 Metallica songs in 10 minutes or who played 75 Lamb Of God songs in 7 minutes – and now he’s back with a new video. Instead of blasting his way through the entirety of Megadeth’s discography (which we’re sure he could do with ease), he’s celebrating “#MAYgadeth” by rushing through arguably their greatest album in 60 seconds.

He’s already teasing a follow-up video (we’re hoping for Peace Sells... in 10 seconds), so watch this space for your next speedy ‘Deth instalment

