Watch The Raven Age’s new live video for The Day The World Stood Still

British metal band The Raven Age have unveiled the video for new song The Day The World Stood Still, taken from their upcoming second album, Conspiracy.

The video was filmed on their recent tour with Tremonti, the band featuring Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti.

"'The Day The World Stood Still’ was written whilst on tour,” says Raven Age guitarist Tony Maue. “It's about being in a constant battle with your own mind, delving into dark places you didn't know you had. Simple things like sleep become a challenge when your mind's working on overdrive and it seems there's no light at the end of the tunnel'. The fact that I was able to turn this into something positive and create music out of it was the escape I needed at the time to get me through it.”

Watch the video below.

Conspiracy features new vocalist Matt James, who replaced original singer Mike Burrough.

“We had just got to the point where it wasn’t working out,” says guitarist George Harris. “We weren’t going to get where we wanted to with Mike so we knew that had to happen. It was a seriously stressful period. It’s one of those things that in the back of your head you can’t help but think, ‘What if this goes wrong?’ But, the band folding was never an option.

“I couldn’t be more happy with how it’s worked out. Our debut was a collection of songs written over a long period, and we were so happy with it at the time, we wondered if we could match or better it. And I think we really have. It’s a breath of fresh air. It almost feels like we’re on our first album again.”



The Raven Age’s new album, Conspiracy, is out on March 8 via Corvid.