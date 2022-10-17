Watch the moment Rammstein's Till Lindemann brought his own, leashed-up BDSM gimp to a book signing

Be honest: if we told you there was once a music artist who stunned local media by bringing his own, fully-leashed-up gimp to a book signing, a member of Rammstein would be one of your first guesses, right?

Sure enough, that's exactly what happened when, in December 2018, Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann arrived at a book signing in Moscow with a somewhat, erm, unexpected guest by his side. Lindemann was promoting his poetry book, Messer, originally released way back in 2005 but given its first Russian-language republishing in 2018. The reissue was big news for Russian Rammstein fans, and a large crowd of Till's followers had gathered to meet the man himself and get their copies signed.

Never one to make an understated entrance, Till arrived on the scene dressed in shades, boots and a fetching leopard skin suit jacket, followed by a leashed, female BDSM gimp crawling on all fours and lurching around as she 'mingled' with unsuspecting signing attendees.

In a video captured by Ruptly, a journalist can even be seen attempting to interview the gimp (to no avail), before she is eventually led by Lindemann himself to the desk at which he begins signing books and interacting with fans.

For a band that have made the bizarre their calling card, this still must rank amongst Rammstein's most delightfully deranged moments.

Watch a video of it all going down below (you'll need to click through to YouTube as the video is age-restricted because, y'know, Rammstein).

Rammstein recently announced a 2023 European tour, set to kick off in Lithuania in May. Their latest album, Zeit, was released earlier this year to rave reviews.

May 22: Vilnius Vingio Parkas, Lithuania

May 27: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland

May 28: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland

Jun 02: Odense Dyrskueplads, Denmark

Jun 07: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 08: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 14: Trenčín Airport, Slovakia

Jun 17: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland

Jun 18: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland

Jun 23: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jun 26: Lisbon Estádio Da Luz, Portugal

Jul 01: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy

Jul 06: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands

Jul 11: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary

Jul 15: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 16: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 22: Paris Stade de France, France

Jul 26: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Jul 30: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland

Aug 04: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium