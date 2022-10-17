Watch the moment Rammstein's Till Lindemann brought his own, leashed-up BDSM gimp to a book signing

Be honest: if we told you there was once a music artist who stunned local media by bringing his own, fully-leashed-up gimp to a book signing, a member of Rammstein would be one of your first guesses, right?
Sure enough, that's exactly what happened when, in December 2018, Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann arrived at a book signing in Moscow with a somewhat, erm, unexpected guest by his side. Lindemann was promoting his poetry book, Messer, originally released way back in 2005 but given its first Russian-language republishing in 2018. The reissue was big news for Russian Rammstein fans, and a large crowd of Till's followers had gathered to meet the man himself and get their copies signed.
Never one to make an understated entrance, Till arrived on the scene dressed in shades, boots and a fetching leopard skin suit jacket, followed by a leashed, female BDSM gimp crawling on all fours and lurching around as she 'mingled' with unsuspecting signing attendees.
In a video captured by Ruptly, a journalist can even be seen attempting to interview the gimp (to no avail), before she is eventually led by Lindemann himself to the desk at which he begins signing books and interacting with fans.
For a band that have made the bizarre their calling card, this still must rank amongst Rammstein's most delightfully deranged moments.
Watch a video of it all going down below (you'll need to click through to YouTube as the video is age-restricted because, y'know, Rammstein).
Rammstein recently announced a 2023 European tour, set to kick off in Lithuania in May. Their latest album, Zeit, was released earlier this year to rave reviews.
Rammstein 2023 European tour dates
May 22: Vilnius Vingio Parkas, Lithuania
May 27: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland
May 28: Helsinki Olympiastadion, Finland
Jun 02: Odense Dyrskueplads, Denmark
Jun 07: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 08: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 14: Trenčín Airport, Slovakia
Jun 17: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland
Jun 18: Bern Stadion Wankdorf, Switzerland
Jun 23: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Jun 26: Lisbon Estádio Da Luz, Portugal
Jul 01: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy
Jul 06: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands
Jul 11: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary
Jul 15: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 16: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 22: Paris Stade de France, France
Jul 26: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Jul 30: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland
Aug 04: Brussels King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium