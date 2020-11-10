Watch: Sun King Rising and the rock‘n'soul album that sets the controls for Muscle Shoals circa ’72

“I knew I wanted real horns, real backup singers, big sounds,” says John Blangero of his debut album as Sun King Rising. “I think people are seeking solace in music during this period. So one of the goals with Delta Tales was that we’re gonna make people feel good.”

As the US South’s best-kept secret, Blangero’s gale-force vocal and pounding ivories have packed them in at every live venue below the Mason-Dixon Line. Now, with Delta Tales, the veteran performer has added his own thumbprint to the mythology of American roots. Coralling a who’s who of the scene’s best players – with iconic Law guitarist Steve ‘Ace’ Acker on production – this is a modern classic with all the mojo of a ’72 Muscle Shoals session, and essential listening for any fan of Southern rock, blues and soul.

Watch the video above.

Delta Tales is out now on Melodic Revolution Records.