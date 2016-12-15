Watch Michael Fassbender play air guitar to Ozzy Osbourne's Crazy Train

While most Hollywood actors dread the never-ending press duties in the run-up to a new film, Assassin’s Creed star Michael Fassbender got to do something different on The Tonight Show, hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

As part of The Air Guitar Battle, both Fassbender – who’s a fan of Metallica, Slayer and Sepultura – and the show’s host both picked passages from well-known rock songs, with attention paid to style and flair.

Fallon saunters his way through the Thin Lizzy classic The Boys Are Back In Town, while Fassbender countered with Ozzy’s 1980 single Crazy Train. Here’s where the metal-loving thespian threw a curveball and opted to pluck along with Bob Daisley’s sparse opening bass line before throwing in an uncanny Steve-Harris-strafing-the-crowd impression. Then carefully placed his air bass on an air stand, before resuming play by playing along with Randy Rhoads’ classic riff with a air pick and air guitar.

A clear winner, we think you’ll agree. Fassbender? Bass Fender, more like? Anyone?

We’re secretly hoping that Dame Helen Mirren will take part and strum along to Anaal Nathrakh’s Pandemonic Hyperblast before diving headlong into the crowd.

Assassin’s Creed opens in cinemas on December 21.

