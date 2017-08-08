Watch Megadeth's entire set from Wacken festival 2017

Last weekend the heavy metal monster of Wacken rolled into Schleswig-Holstein, Germany for another long weekend of the best and brightest rock and metal bands on the planet. Headlining the Harder stage on the Friday were the mighty Megadeth, who played a savage sixteen song greatest hits set to thousands of headbangers and pitters as the clock struck midnight.

Megadeth are headlining the Sunday night of Bloodstock this weekend, so to get you in the mood for one of thrash’s finest decimating the Midlands, check out this pro-shot footage of their Wacken performance.

Setlist

Hangar 18

Wake Up Dead

In My Darkest Hour

The Threat Is Real

Sweating Bullets

Conquer Or Die!

Lying In State

Poisonous Shadows

Trust

Fatal Illusion

Tornado Of Souls

Dystopia

Symphony Of Destruction

Mechanix

Peace Sells

Holy Wars… The Punishment Due

Catch Megadeth at Bloodstock on August 13 at Catton Park, Derbyshire. Day tickets are available now.

We went to Dave Mustaine's Megadeth Boot Camp and this is what happened