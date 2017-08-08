Watch Megadeth's entire set from Wacken festival 2017

Last weekend the heavy metal monster of Wacken rolled into Schleswig-Holstein, Germany for another long weekend of the best and brightest rock and metal bands on the planet. Headlining the Harder stage on the Friday were the mighty Megadeth, who played a savage sixteen song greatest hits set to thousands of headbangers and pitters as the clock struck midnight.
Megadeth are headlining the Sunday night of Bloodstock this weekend, so to get you in the mood for one of thrash’s finest decimating the Midlands, check out this pro-shot footage of their Wacken performance.
Setlist
Hangar 18
Wake Up Dead
In My Darkest Hour
The Threat Is Real
Sweating Bullets
Conquer Or Die!
Lying In State
Poisonous Shadows
Trust
Fatal Illusion
Tornado Of Souls
Dystopia
Symphony Of Destruction
Mechanix
Peace Sells
Holy Wars… The Punishment Due
Catch Megadeth at Bloodstock on August 13 at Catton Park, Derbyshire. Day tickets are available now.
We went to Dave Mustaine's Megadeth Boot Camp and this is what happened