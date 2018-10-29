Watch cats destroy everything to Hatebreed's Destroy Everything

As the great Ron Swanson once said: "Any dog under fifty pounds is a cat and cats are pointless." And while he's correct about the first part, cats aren't entirely pointless, they bring momentary joy to our lives while endlessly scrolling down the sewage pipe of social media.

Cats playing keyboards, cats stuck in bowls, cats forgetting how to cat... whatever ridiculous act you want to see a feline do, the internet has you covered. But most of the time, cats are just dicks. Purposefully breaking things because they're vindictive and hate the human race, longing for the days of Ancient Egypt when Felis catus ruled supreme.

And what do we do when we see our pets attacking our household items or mauling a loved one? We film it and stick it on the internet! YouTuber Video Mash has collected these instances of cats behaving like bastards and synced it to Hatebreed's anarchist anthem Destroy Everything, which is pretty much a moggy's motto.