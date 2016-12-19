Vote for your favourite album of 2016

We’re storming headfirst toward the end of 2016, which means only one thing… IT’S ALBUM OF THE YEAR TIME! We have already revealed that Gojira’s Magma is our top release over the past twelve months, but now we want to know what you think. Do you agree with us that Magma is the stand-out metal moment of the year, or has another record wormed its way into your brain and refused to leave?

It’s fair to say that this year has been a blinder for rock and metal, with veterans and newbies all releasing some of the best heavy music we’ve heard in a long time. Metallica returned to form, Venom Prison came crashing into our collective consciousness, Babymetal continued on the path of domination, and Nails tore our ears off before shoving them down our gullets. It’s been a ride, that’s for sure. And now we want to know what YOU thought was the best album of 2016 by voting in our poll below. Make your voice heard!

Results will be announced later this week.

The bands that made 2016 a special year for metal