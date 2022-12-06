Vote for the best metal song of 2022

2022 - what a ride, eh? 2020 needed incredible albums to stop us all bouncing off the walls, while 2021 seemed incredibly stacked by virtue of bands not being able to tour so recording instead, but somehow this year has elevated the bar even more. From Rammstein and Ghost to Machine Head and Five Finger Death Punch, we've seen some of metal's biggest names release albums in 2022, while exciting new acts and fan-favourites alike have ensured a diverse soundtrack for the past twelve months. But, who ruled overall?

The new issue of Metal Hammer might have crowned this year's best album (so far as our critics are concerned, at least), but now we need your help to pick out the best songs this year has had to offer. Since May, we've been asking you to vote on your favourite new track each week, and have now assembled the top 3 from each week - plus a few select extras from before we launched the tracks of the week feature - into a handy vote and Spotify playlist you can peruse below.

In the Christmas spirit, we're now asking you to pick out a ten song greatest hits to crown the very best metal song of 2022, which we'll then gather into a definitive list just in time for Christmas. So whether you're a Babymetal superfan or a quiet champion of all things extreme (we have Blood Command, Watain and Wormrot just for you), we want you to help us decide what the ultimate metal playlist of 2022 should look like.

So stick the playlist on good and loud, dive into the votes and thanks for another brilliant year of music!