Vote for the best metal album of 2022

The votes are in and the critics have spoken; Ghost's Impera is officially Metal Hammer's album of the year... so far as our writers are concerned, at least. But in a year stacked with massive names like Machine Head, Rammstein, Disturbed and exciting up-and-comers like Zeal & Ardor, Ithaca and Lorna Shore, it's inevitable that there's a whole bunch that maybe didn't place as highly in the Hammer Top 50 best albums of 2022 as you might have liked.

So we want you to help us crown the best album of 2022 by casting your votes to determine exactly who ruled the past twelve months. Whether you're defending Slipknot's divisive The End, So Far, shouting from the rooftops about The Otolith's Folium Limina or miring yourself in the mucky extremes of Watain, Wormrot, Decapitated and beyond - we want to know who's been tickling your taint over the past 12 months.

We've tried to be as comprehensive as possible in our selection below (though naturally, its impossible to get every single album released this year), combining some of the highest rated albums of this year according to our critics with those bands that have filled the pages of our fine magazine this past 12 months, alongside the bigger names who rule our world.

Otherwise, Happy Holidays and here's to another spectacular year of new music!