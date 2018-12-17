Vote for the best album of 2018

No matter which way you slice it, 2018 has been a brilliant year for new music. Whether it's experimental blues rock or hard-hitting heavy metal that floats your boat, the past twelve months have seen future classics served up from every corner of the world of rock'n'roll.

But now it's time to crown the year's best albums, we're handing the decision over to you. We've compiled the 110 albums which made it into Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Prog's end of year's critics' polls, and now we want to know which you think are best.

Let us know which of these albums have made your 2018 a better place by voting in the poll below. Have we left out your favourite? Then you can add your own suggestion in the field at the bottom of the poll.

We'll be announcing the top 50 at the end of the week, so make sure to check back on Friday.