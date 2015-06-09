VIDEO: What makes Download Festival special?

As any metalhead rightly knows, it’s Download Festival this weekend – YEAHHHH!!! But we’re not the only ones who are buzzing with excitement, there’s a ton of bands stoked about coming to Donington too!

We catch up with Clown, Corey and Jim from Slipknot to talk about the feeling of playing Download for the first time and what it’s like topping the bill at the hallowed ground once more. And Slash reveals his thoughts about being a part of Donington since 1988 with Monsters Of Rock and now returning with Myles co. on the main stage with Crue and Kiss.

