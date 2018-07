While at Soundwave Sydney the other week we sat down with Michael Starr and Satchel from Steel Panther ahead of their imminent UK headline run.

Having just finished playing a game of vodka pong (a harder version of beer pong), a slightly drunk Steel Panther regale us with tales of Australia having the hottest girls in the world, what it’s like to feed a great white shark and the relationship between Satchel and Michael’s mum. You can guess how that goes…